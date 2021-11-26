MotoGP announces Drive to Survive-style series

MotoGP has announced its own version of Formula 1’s Drive to Survive programme, which will premiere in 2022.

The programme, as yet unnamed publicly, is comprised of eight, 50-minute episodes which will be available for streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video service.

According to Dorna Sports’ announcement, “With unprecedented access, the series will take viewers behind doors that, until now, have often been closed.

“From training sessions to team meetings and everything in between, the sporting and personal side of MotoGP will take viewers on a journey through the pinnacle of motorcycle racing, offering unique insight into the day-to-day workings of the teams and riders.”

The programme was produced by Mediapro Studios in collaboration with Dorna.

The latter’s chief commercial officer, Manel Arroyo, commented, “The close collaboration between all parties, and this project with Mediapro and Prime Video, more than ensures that it will be a success.

“During this intense season, which ended in Valencia, the work between Dorna and The Mediapro Studio has been constant, with the idea of extracting the best and most outstanding moments of each grand prix of the season.

“The help of the six manufacturers, the teams and the riders will help us see and enjoy so many things that, until now, have remained behind closed doors, creating a product that will live up to the impressive quality and experience of their previous productions and documentaries.”

While MotoGP’s stars such as the now-retired Valentino Rossi, six-time premier class champion Marc Marquez, new world champion Fabio Quartararo, and Jack Miller will be a focus, team managers and “key figures in the paddock” will also be covered.

The programme will be available for streaming in over 150 countries and territories.