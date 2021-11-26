Martin joins S5000 Tasman Series grid for Bathurst

John Martin will be part of an 11-driver field for the Shannons S5000 Tasman Series races at the Repco Bathurst 1000.

Martin will join Luis Leeds in a two-car team run by AGI Sport, driving the same car Ben Bargwanna raced at Sydney Motorsport Park days ago.

The former A1 Grand Prix and Superleague Formula driver, who won the feature race at S5000’s second ever event when he steered one at The Bend in 2019, will be on double duty at Mount Panorama.

There, he will also drive a Wall Racing Honda in the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, and Garry Rogers Motorsport Peugeot pilot Aaron Cameron will do likewise.

Cameron was also in action in a GRM S5000 entry at Sydney, earning a 19-point lead over Spanish ex-Formula 1 driver Roberto Merhi and two-time Gold Star winner Tim Macrow in the race for the Tasman Cup.

Cooper Webster will also sit out the Bathurst event, with his new Versa Motorsport team to focus on their plans for a full campaign on the 2022 S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship.

The S5000 field will have two half-hour practice sessions on Tuesday, before Qualifying on Wednesday and the first of four races on Thursday.

Entry list: Round 2, Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit