Drivers for Gen3 demonstrations at Bathurst firming

A week out from the long-awaited launch, Speedcafe.com can reveal which drivers are in line to pilot the Gen3 prototypes during demonstrations at this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000.

Champion-elect Shane van Gisbergen and seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup are expected to share driving duties of the Triple Eight Race Engineering-built Chevrolet Camaro.

Meanwhile, Dick Johnson Racing drivers Will Davison and Anton De Pasquale have been shoulder tapped to drive the new-look Ford Mustang.

The respective homologation teams, Triple Eight and DJR, have been working with Supercars on a testing programme of the new platforms in recent weeks.

Other names, including commentators Neil Crompton and Mark Skaife, have been floated as among those to potentially cut laps.

Track and television schedules may determine that outcome and whether the prototypes are rolled out on Saturday and Sunday.

All aforementioned names are subject to confirmation by Supercars.

The order of which drivers will complete the first laps has yet to be determined and it’s expected won’t be known until early next week.

The next-generation touring cars are set to be officially revealed on Friday, December 3 before cutting laps later that day.

It will be the first time any of the aforementioned drivers have sampled the new Supercars.

Both van Gisbergen and Whincup have had a taste of Gen3, albeit in the TA2 test mule which conducted extensive running with the LS V8.

For the first time in the contemporary V8 era, Supercars will move away from the 5.0-litre formula across the board.

While the Chevrolet Camaro will run a 5.7-litre LS unit, the Ford Mustang will feature a 5.4-litre Coyote V8.

In recent weeks, DJR tested its Mustang with Alex Davison and Ash Walsh while Triple Eight driver Broc Feeney tested the Camaro.