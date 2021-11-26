Carrera Cup grid locked in for Bathurst double-header
Carrera Cup action at Townsville
A 26-car field is set for Rounds 4 and 5 of Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia at the Repco Bathurst 1000.
Two last-minute changes saw Cooper Murray and Max Vidau added to the entry list and Stephen Grove withdrawing.
Murray’s return from Europe – following his participation in the Porsche Junior Global Shootout, as the Michelin Junior Winner – sets up a massive fight for the Pro title with current leader, Cameron Hill.
The latter holds an 80-point advantage over Murray and a 91-point advantage over third placed Harri Jones, with David Wall a further 131 points behind.
Adding further spice to the mix will be Max Vidau, who will campaign the Tekworkx entry and partner with Luke Youlden in the Queensland team for the 2022 season.
There are also a number of Bathurst 1000 co-drivers in the field, namely Craig Lowndes, Dale Wood, David Russell, and David Wall.
The schedule sees two 30-minute races on the Thursday and Friday respectively, before a longer 40-minute race on Saturday and a final 25-minute sprint race on the Sunday in the lead-up to the Great Race itself.
Practice takes place on Wednesday, December 1.
CLICK HERE for event schedule
CLICK HERE for television times
Entry list: Rounds 4 and 5, Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit
|Num
|Driver
|Team/Sponsor
|Class
|7
|Tim Miles
|No Second Chance
|Pro-Am
|8
|Nick McBride
|Porsche Centre Melbourne
|Pro
|9
|Marc Cini
|Hallmarc
|Pro-Am
|11
|Jackson Walls
|Objective Racing
|Pro
|12
|Harri Jones
|Helimods
|Pro
|13
|Sam Shahin
|The Bend / HTFU
|Pro-Am
|17
|Callum Hedge
|Team Porsche NZ / EBM
|Pro
|21
|Matthew Payne
|Team Porsche NZ / SP Tools
|Pro
|22
|Dean Cook
|Zonzo Estate Yarra Valley
|Pro-Am
|23
|David Russell
|Lago Racing
|Pro
|28
|Max Vidau
|TekworkX Motorsport
|Pro
|35
|Indiran Padayachee
|RentCorp Hyundai Forklifts
|Pro-Am
|36
|Cooper Murray
|Phase 8
|Pro
|38
|David Wall
|Paynter Dixon / Shannons
|Pro
|48
|Geoff Emery
|Force Accessories
|Pro-Am
|74
|Ben Stack
|Dutton EMA Motorsport
|Pro-Am
|76
|Christian Pancione
|VCM Performance
|Pro
|77
|Michael Almond
|Bob Jane T-Marts / PSA
|Pro
|78
|Aaron Love
|Sonic
|Pro
|82
|Madeline Stewart
|Team Porsche NZ / EBM
|Pro
|86
|Drew Hall
|Wall Racing
|Pro-Am
|100
|Dale Wood
|Timken / ASM
|Pro
|111
|Cameron Hill
|Supaglass Industries
|Pro
|222
|Scott Taylor
|Scott Taylor Motorsport
|Pro-Am
|338
|Craig Lowndes
|Paynter Dixon / Monochrome
|Pro
|777
|Simon Fallon
|Bob Jane T-Marts / Sonic
|Pro
