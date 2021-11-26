> News > Carrera Cup

Carrera Cup grid locked in for Bathurst double-header

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 26th November, 2021 - 10:40pm

Carrera Cup action at Townsville

A 26-car field is set for Rounds 4 and 5 of Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia at the Repco Bathurst 1000.

Two last-minute changes saw Cooper Murray and Max Vidau added to the entry list and Stephen Grove withdrawing.

Murray’s return from Europe – following his participation in the Porsche Junior Global Shootout, as the Michelin Junior Winner – sets up a massive fight for the Pro title with current leader, Cameron Hill.

The latter holds an 80-point advantage over Murray and a 91-point advantage over third placed Harri Jones, with David Wall a further 131 points behind.

Adding further spice to the mix will be Max Vidau, who will campaign the Tekworkx entry and partner with Luke Youlden in the Queensland team for the 2022 season.

There are also a number of Bathurst 1000 co-drivers in the field, namely Craig Lowndes, Dale Wood, David Russell, and David Wall.

The schedule sees two 30-minute races on the Thursday and Friday respectively, before a longer 40-minute race on Saturday and a final 25-minute sprint race on the Sunday in the lead-up to the Great Race itself.

Practice takes place on Wednesday, December 1.

Entry list: Rounds 4 and 5, Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit

Num Driver Team/Sponsor Class
7 Tim Miles No Second Chance Pro-Am
8 Nick McBride Porsche Centre Melbourne Pro
9 Marc Cini Hallmarc Pro-Am
11 Jackson Walls Objective Racing Pro
12 Harri Jones Helimods Pro
13 Sam Shahin The Bend / HTFU Pro-Am
17 Callum Hedge Team Porsche NZ / EBM Pro
21 Matthew Payne Team Porsche NZ / SP Tools Pro
22 Dean Cook Zonzo Estate Yarra Valley Pro-Am
23 David Russell Lago Racing Pro
28 Max Vidau TekworkX Motorsport Pro
35 Indiran Padayachee RentCorp Hyundai Forklifts Pro-Am
36 Cooper Murray Phase 8 Pro
38 David Wall Paynter Dixon / Shannons Pro
48 Geoff Emery Force Accessories Pro-Am
74 Ben Stack Dutton EMA Motorsport Pro-Am
76 Christian Pancione VCM Performance Pro
77 Michael Almond Bob Jane T-Marts / PSA Pro
78 Aaron Love Sonic Pro
82 Madeline Stewart Team Porsche NZ / EBM Pro
86 Drew Hall Wall Racing Pro-Am
100 Dale Wood Timken / ASM Pro
111 Cameron Hill Supaglass Industries Pro
222 Scott Taylor Scott Taylor Motorsport Pro-Am
338 Craig Lowndes Paynter Dixon / Monochrome Pro
777 Simon  Fallon Bob Jane T-Marts / Sonic Pro

