Field locked in for Trans Am Bathurst 100
Trans Ams at Bathurst in April
A 19-car field has been locked in for the final round of the Turtle Wax Trans Am season, the Bathurst 100.
Dream Racing Australia Team Valvoline’s Nathan Herne holds a 128-point series lead and thus can seal the title by finishing the opening race, that being the 100km encounter, ahead of Edan Thornburrow.
The battle for second, however, is much tighter, with Thornburrow just 13 points clear of Tim Brook.
Jason Bargwanna and Garry Rogers Motorsport team-mate James Moffat are out due to Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series commitments at Mount Panorama, but several Queenslanders come back into the field.
Practice and Qualifying take place on Tuesday, November 30, the opening day of the Repco Bathurst 1000 event.
After Wednesday’s 16-lapper, there will be nine-lap races on the Thursday and Saturday of the meeting.
Entry list: Round 6, Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|2
|Garage 1 Morris Finance Racing
|Kyle Gurton
|Ford Mustang
|03
|All American Drive Line Auto Parts
|Ben Grice
|Ford Mustang
|4
|Team Crutcher Developments
|Mark Crutcher
|Ford Mustang
|5
|Kubota Racing
|Matthew MacKelden
|Ford Mustang
|6
|Kubota Racing
|Hugh McAlister
|Ford Mustang
|9
|McAlister Motors
|Ian McAlister
|Ford Mustang
|11
|Kobelco Racing
|Michael Coulter
|Ford Mustang
|12
|RTC Motorsport
|Shaun Richardson
|Dodge Challenger
|21
|Team Tempest Solutions
|Zach Loscialpo
|Chevrolet Camaro
|26
|Hass Pumps
|Jason Hassett
|Chevrolet Camaro
|29
|Dream Racing Australia
|Nathan Herne
|Dodge Challenger
|38
|TRADIEPAD Wall Racing
|Tim Brook
|Ford Mustang
|49
|Allgate Motorsport
|Chris Formosa
|Dodge Challenger
|51
|IES Motorsport
|Graham Cheney
|Chevrolet Camaro
|68
|CXC Sensational Kitchens Racing
|Dylan Thomas
|Ford Mustang
|93
|Waltec Motorsport
|Aaron Tebb
|Chevrolet Camaro
|116
|Team Sydney Property Care
|Edan Thornburrow
|Ford Mustang
|321
|321 MotoFit
|Chris Sutton
|Ford Mustang
|777
|Dream Racing Australia
|Craig Scutella
|Chevrolet Camaro
