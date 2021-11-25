Field locked in for Trans Am Bathurst 100

A 19-car field has been locked in for the final round of the Turtle Wax Trans Am season, the Bathurst 100.

Dream Racing Australia Team Valvoline’s Nathan Herne holds a 128-point series lead and thus can seal the title by finishing the opening race, that being the 100km encounter, ahead of Edan Thornburrow.

The battle for second, however, is much tighter, with Thornburrow just 13 points clear of Tim Brook.

Jason Bargwanna and Garry Rogers Motorsport team-mate James Moffat are out due to Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series commitments at Mount Panorama, but several Queenslanders come back into the field.

Practice and Qualifying take place on Tuesday, November 30, the opening day of the Repco Bathurst 1000 event.

After Wednesday’s 16-lapper, there will be nine-lap races on the Thursday and Saturday of the meeting.

Entry list: Round 6, Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit