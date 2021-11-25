> News > SuperUtes

Entry list confirmed for V8 SuperUtes finale

Thursday 25th November, 2021 - 6:53pm

The V8 SuperUtes field at Sydney Motorsport Park

The Haltech V8 SuperUte Series will conclude at the Repco Bathurst 1000 next week with a 12-car field.

Mathematically, 10 of the top 11 drivers in the standings could win the series, although the battle is realistically between Aaron Borg (555 points), Ryal Harris (528 points), and Cameron Crick (515 points).

Ben Walsh and Richard Mork return to the field after missing Round 3 at Sydney Motorsport Park, the former due to being based in Queensland.

The V8 SuperUtes will tackle four races at Mount Panorama, the second of which features a reverse top six on the grid and pays up to 35 points, while the other three each offer 70 points to the winner.

Practice and Qualifying will be held on Tuesday, November 30, with the first of the four, six-lap races on the Wednesday.

Series points Top 10, after Round 3

Pos Driver Pts
1 Aaron Borg 555
2 Ryal Harris 528
3 Cameron Crick 515
4 Craig Woods 473
5 Craig Jenner 396
6 Gerard Maggs 392
7 Jaiden Maggs 367
8 Chris Formosa 352
9 David Sieders 349
10 Matt McLean 342

Entry list: Round 4, Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit

Num Driver Team/Sponsor Car
4 Aaron Borg Sieders Racing Team Toyota Hilux
7 Cameron Crick Sieders Racing Team Mitsubishi Triton
8 Ben Walsh Western Sydney Motorsport Toyota Hilux
45 David Sieders Sieders Racing Team Mitsubishi Triton
49 Chris Formosa Allgate Racing Ford Ranger
50 Craig Jenner Craig Jenner Racing Mazda BT-50
58 Ryal Harris EFS 4×4 Accessories Mazda BT-50
64 Craig Woods Western Sydney Motorsport Toyota Hilux
68 Gerard Maggs Sieders Racing Team Mitsubishi Triton
88 Richard Mork Sieders Racing Team Toyota Hilux
94 Michael Formosa Allgate Racing Ford Ranger
96 Jaiden Maggs Sieders Racing Team Mitsubishi Triton

