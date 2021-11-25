Entry list confirmed for V8 SuperUtes finale
The V8 SuperUtes field at Sydney Motorsport Park
The Haltech V8 SuperUte Series will conclude at the Repco Bathurst 1000 next week with a 12-car field.
Mathematically, 10 of the top 11 drivers in the standings could win the series, although the battle is realistically between Aaron Borg (555 points), Ryal Harris (528 points), and Cameron Crick (515 points).
Ben Walsh and Richard Mork return to the field after missing Round 3 at Sydney Motorsport Park, the former due to being based in Queensland.
The V8 SuperUtes will tackle four races at Mount Panorama, the second of which features a reverse top six on the grid and pays up to 35 points, while the other three each offer 70 points to the winner.
Practice and Qualifying will be held on Tuesday, November 30, with the first of the four, six-lap races on the Wednesday.
Series points Top 10, after Round 3
|Pos
|Driver
|Pts
|1
|Aaron Borg
|555
|2
|Ryal Harris
|528
|3
|Cameron Crick
|515
|4
|Craig Woods
|473
|5
|Craig Jenner
|396
|6
|Gerard Maggs
|392
|7
|Jaiden Maggs
|367
|8
|Chris Formosa
|352
|9
|David Sieders
|349
|10
|Matt McLean
|342
Entry list: Round 4, Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit
|Num
|Driver
|Team/Sponsor
|Car
|4
|Aaron Borg
|Sieders Racing Team
|Toyota Hilux
|7
|Cameron Crick
|Sieders Racing Team
|Mitsubishi Triton
|8
|Ben Walsh
|Western Sydney Motorsport
|Toyota Hilux
|45
|David Sieders
|Sieders Racing Team
|Mitsubishi Triton
|49
|Chris Formosa
|Allgate Racing
|Ford Ranger
|50
|Craig Jenner
|Craig Jenner Racing
|Mazda BT-50
|58
|Ryal Harris
|EFS 4×4 Accessories
|Mazda BT-50
|64
|Craig Woods
|Western Sydney Motorsport
|Toyota Hilux
|68
|Gerard Maggs
|Sieders Racing Team
|Mitsubishi Triton
|88
|Richard Mork
|Sieders Racing Team
|Toyota Hilux
|94
|Michael Formosa
|Allgate Racing
|Ford Ranger
|96
|Jaiden Maggs
|Sieders Racing Team
|Mitsubishi Triton
