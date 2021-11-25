Entry list confirmed for V8 SuperUtes finale

The Haltech V8 SuperUte Series will conclude at the Repco Bathurst 1000 next week with a 12-car field.

Mathematically, 10 of the top 11 drivers in the standings could win the series, although the battle is realistically between Aaron Borg (555 points), Ryal Harris (528 points), and Cameron Crick (515 points).

Ben Walsh and Richard Mork return to the field after missing Round 3 at Sydney Motorsport Park, the former due to being based in Queensland.

The V8 SuperUtes will tackle four races at Mount Panorama, the second of which features a reverse top six on the grid and pays up to 35 points, while the other three each offer 70 points to the winner.

Practice and Qualifying will be held on Tuesday, November 30, with the first of the four, six-lap races on the Wednesday.

CLICK HERE for event schedule

Series points Top 10, after Round 3

Pos Driver Pts 1 Aaron Borg 555 2 Ryal Harris 528 3 Cameron Crick 515 4 Craig Woods 473 5 Craig Jenner 396 6 Gerard Maggs 392 7 Jaiden Maggs 367 8 Chris Formosa 352 9 David Sieders 349 10 Matt McLean 342

Entry list: Round 4, Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit