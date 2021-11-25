Castrol and Longhurst support Super Auction

Two-time Bathurst 1000 winner and Australian motorsport legend Tony Longhurst has teamed with long-time sponsor Castrol to support the inaugural Motor Racing Ministries Super Auction presented by Lloyds Auctions.

Longhurst, who took his first Bathurst 1000 win in 1988, and Castrol have donated a limited edition memorabilia piece celebrating their involvement in the 2017 Bathurst 12 Hour.

That year, Castrol supported a BMW GT3 that was driven by Longhurst, fellow Bathurst 1000 winners Russell Ingall and Mark Skaife, and European ace Timo Glock.

This professionally framed piece (50cm x 60cm) features an action shot of the car and personal autographs from all four drivers.

Castrol has also supported the auction with a separate donation of two retro 20-inch carry-on travel cases.

“Garry Coleman has been around longer than me and that is saying something,” said Longhurst.

“It is great that the community has come together to support Motor Racing Ministries and Garry’s personal contribution to the sport.

“I have personally had a long association with Castrol and it is cool that we have been able to work together on getting these items together.”

The Super Auction has been created to pay tribute to Motor Racing Ministries founder Coleman who will officiate at a Supercars event for the last time at Bathurst on December 5.

Motor Racing Ministries has been the chosen charity of Speedcafe.com for a couple of years and in that time more than $53,000 has been raised through regular monthly auctions hosted by Lloyds.

The auction, which is being presented by Lloyds Auctions, will run until 7pm, Tuesday, December 14, and can be accessed HERE.

Those not wanting to be involved in the auction, but would like to pay tribute to Coleman and the unsung work of Motor Racing Ministries can make a direct contribution HERE.

Speedcafe.com founder Brett ‘Crusher’ Murray was delighted to see Castrol and Longhurst team up for this project.

“Castrol has been a great partner of Speedcafe.com for many years and we thank them for their support of the inaugural Super Auction,” said Murray.

“The campaign of the BMW GT3 in Castrol colours at the 12 Hour was a memorable one and this limited edition piece is set to become a real collector’s item.

“We would also encourage fans to check out the Castrol luggage which is very cool.”

The inaugural Super Auction is being presented by Speedcafe.com Platinum Partner Lloyds Auctions, who will generously waive their regular fees and handle all transportation and delivery costs to ensure 100 percent of all monies go directly to Motor Racing Ministries.

All direct cash donations to Motor Racing Ministries are tax deductible.