BFGoodrich continues backing of AORC

BFGoodrich will continue as naming rights sponsor of what will be an expanded Motorsport Australia Off Road Championship in 2022.

After championship titles were not awarded in 2020 or 2021 due to COVID-related disruption, next year is set to see an increase in the number of rounds on the calendar, as previously reported by Speedcafe.com.

Peter Heatley, BFGoodrich’s motorsport manager for Australia, remarked, “We are thrilled to announce our continued support of the BFGoodrich Motorsport Australia Off Road Championship in 2022.

“After a difficult two years that have seen border dashes and lockdowns rule, we know the anticipation for the new season is incredibly high for drivers and teams alike.

“Looking back, it was great to see the return of Finke in 2021, with Toby Price leading a BFGoodrich podium lockout in the four-wheel category.

“We know there is growing interest from junior and female drivers, plus plenty of worthy contenders rising through the offroad ranks.

“There is no doubt we can expect big things from the championship when it returns to its full potential in 2022.”

“The team at Motorsport Australia are working hard to put together a calendar that will showcase the best offroad racing Australia has to offer, so when the drivers and their highly-engineered offroad machines get set to take on Australia’s toughest of terrains, BFGoodrich will be there.”

Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arocca thanked BFGoodrich for its loyal support.

“To have partners like BFGoodrich really do make the difference for the sport,” said Arocca.

“The BFGoodrich Motorsport Australia Off Road Championship hasn’t been immune from the recent lockdowns and cancellations, and while some events were able to proceed in the last two years, a number have missed out.

“We look forward to rectifying that in 2022 and are eagerly anticipating the opening round.

“Understandably, it’s been a challenge for everyone in motorsport and for our events in recent times, but with partners like BFGoodrich who have stood by the championship, we know we’re ready to get straight back into action in 2022, with events that will be bigger than ever.

“The final tweaks are now being made to the AORC calendar for 2022, and we are looking forward to announcing the expanded calendar in the coming days.”