Audi factory superstar in for Bathurst TCR, GTWC rounds

Factory Audi Sport driver Christopher Mies will race in both Supercheap Auto TCR Australia and Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS at Bathurst next week.

The German’s task in GT World Challenge will be to help Yasser Shahin win the top championship title on offer, being that of the Pro-Am class, in the fourth and final round of the campaign.

Mies takes over the berth in the #777 R8 LMS GT3 Evo normally filled by Garth Tander, who will be seeking to go back-to-back in the Repco Bathurst 1000 with Red Bull Ampol Racing’s Shane van Gisbergen alongside his television duties.

It is another Audi which Tander has driven this year at Bathurst, being the #75 RS 3 LMS TCR, that Mies will also hop into.

The 32-year-old is not only twice a winner of the Bathurst 12 Hour, the official outright lap record holder at Mount Panorama in an unrestricted Audi R8 LMS GT3, a two-time Nurburgring 24 Hours winner, and an Australian GT champion, but also helped develop a previous version of Audi’s TCR car.

“Bathurst is always special and to come back after many years after not being able to be in Australia, I’m really looking forward to it,” said Mies.

“Australia is my favourite country and racing there is always a pleasure. I like the Australian racing culture.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve driven a TCR car. It was a couple years back developing the Gen 1 car.

“Also jumping back and forward in two different kinds of race cars is something I haven’t done for years so don’t judge me if I am holding everyone up in the first session!

“Obviously my main goal is to help Yasser [Shahin] win the championship and this is what I will do. From what I’ve heard he’s a great guy and an even better racer.

“I can’t wait to get this done for him and MPC. I’ve really missed these guys and I’m looking forward to continuing our story together.”

He joins a high-profile Audi Sport Customer Racing Australia/Melbourne Performance Centre stable which will include Chaz Mostert and the #25 Bostik RS 3 in Supercheap Auto TCR Australia after all.

As first reported by Speedcafe.com, Mostert has entered the final round as he seeks to clinch the title, although it is believed he will have just the one race to do so before he has to fully focus on his Bathurst 1000 campaign with Walkinshaw Andretti United.

In the unlikely event that he slips up and opens the door wide enough for his rivals to pinch series honours, MPC Audi team-mate Luke King is best placed to do so, albeit at 106 points in arrears.

Those three Audis form part of an 18-car field for the TCR Bathurst 400, which also includes three other drivers who will also feature in the Great Race.

They are Michael Caruso (Team 18/Garry Rogers Motorsport Alfa Romeo), James Moffat (Tickford Racing/GRM Renault), and Dylan O’Keeffe (Team Sydney/GRM Renault).

Mostert’s co-driver at WAU, Lee Holdsworth, is a notable omission from the entry list after driving an Ashley Seward Motorsport Alfa Romeo in previous rounds of the season.

The TCR round is comprised of three 21-lap races, the second of which features a reverse top 10 on the grid based on the results of the preceding encounter.

Action in that category starts on Tuesday, November 30 with two practice sessions.

Entry list: Round 5, Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit