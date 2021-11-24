> News > Supercars

Supercars releases updated Bathurst 1000 schedule

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 24th November, 2021 - 7:23pm

An updated track schedule has been confirmed for the upcoming Repco Bathurst 1000.

Supercars tonight confirmed the new six-day running sheet via its official website.

Minimal changes have been made to the Supercars Championship element of the event, with the drawcard Top 10 Shootout still starting at 17:05 (local time/AEDT) on the Saturday, and the latest ever race start retained for 12:15 the following day.

Tweaks have more so affected the blockbuster undercard.

Support categories at the November 30 to December 5 event include the combined Super2/Super3 Series, Supercheap Auto TCR Australia, S5000, Porsche Carrera Cup Australia, Touring Car Masters, V8 SuperUtes, GT World Challenge Australia, Trans Am, and the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series.

See below for the revised schedule, with track action to kick off in less than a week.

Updated schedule: Repco Bathurst 1000 (Local time/AEDT)

Start Finish Category Session
Tuesday, November 30
8:40 9:00 V8 SuperUtes Practice
9:10 9:40 Touring Car Masters Practice
9:50 10:30 Australian GT Practice 1
10:40 11:10 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Practice 1
11:20 12:10 Trans Am Practice 1
12:30 13:00 S5000 Practice 1
13:10 13:30 V8 SuperUtes Qualifying
13:40 14:00 Touring Car Masters Qualifying
14:15 14:55 Australian GT Practice 2
15:10 15:40 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Practice 2
15:50 16:10 Trans Am Qualifying
16:20 16:50 S5000 Practice 2
Wednesday, December 1
8:25 8:45 TGRA86 Practice 1
8:55 9:20 Touring Car Masters Trophy Race
9:30 9:50 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Qualifying 1
9:55 10:05 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Qualifying 2
10:15 10:55 Super2/Super3 Series Practice 1
11:10 11:30 Australian GT Qualifying 1
11:35 11:55 Australian GT Qualifying 2
12:15 12:35 S5000 Qualifying
12:45 13:05 TGRA86 Practice 2
13:15 13:55 Trans Am Race 1
14:05 14:25 V8 SuperUtes Race 1
14:35 15:15 Porsche Carrera Cup Practice
15:30 16:10 Super2/Super3 Series Practice 2
16:25 17:15 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Race 1
17:25 17:50 Touring Car Masters Race 1
Thursday, December 2
8:25 8:45 V8 SuperUtes Race 2
8:55 9:20 Touring Car Masters Race 2
9:30 9:50 Super2/Super3 Series Qualifying Race 1
10:00 11:00 Supercars Practice 1
11:20 11:40 Porsche Carrera Cup Qualifying
11:50 12:50 Australian GT Race 1
13:00 13:25 Trans Am Race 2
13:35 14:00 S5000 Race 1
14:10 14:30 V8 SuperUtes Race 3
14:40 15:00 TGRA86 Qualifying
15:10 15:30 Super2/Super3 Series Qualifying Race 2
15:45 16:15 Porsche Carrera Cup Race 1
16:25 17:25 Supercars Practice 2 (Additional Drivers)
Friday, December 3
8:20 8:45 Touring Car Masters Race 3
8:55 9:55 Australian GT Race 2
10:05 10:30 S5000 Race 2
10:40 11:40 Supercars Practice 3 (Additional Drivers)
12:00 12:20 TGRA86 Race 1
12:30 13:20 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Race 2
13:30 14:30 Supercars Practice 4
14:45 15:15 Porsche Carrera Cup Race 2
15:30 16:15 Super2/Super3 Series Race 1
16:35 17:15 Supercars Qualifying
Saturday, December 4
9:05 9:30 Trans Am Race 3
9:40 10:00 V8 SuperUtes Race 4
10:15 11:15 Supercars Practice 5 (Additional Drivers)
11:35 12:00 S5000 Race 3
12:15 13:15 Supercars Practice 6
13:30 13:50 TGRA86 Race 2
14:00 14:50 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Race 3
15:00 15:40 Porsche Carrera Cup Race 3
15:55 16:40 Super2/Super3 Series Race 2
17:05 Supercars Top Ten Shootout
Sunday, December 5
8:35 8:55 TGRA86 Race 3
9:10 9:30 Supercars Warm Up
10:15 10:40 S5000 Race 4
10:50 11:15 Porsche Carrera Cup Race 3
12:15 Supercars Race 31 (161 laps)

