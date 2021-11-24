Supercars releases updated Bathurst 1000 schedule

An updated track schedule has been confirmed for the upcoming Repco Bathurst 1000.

Supercars tonight confirmed the new six-day running sheet via its official website.

Minimal changes have been made to the Supercars Championship element of the event, with the drawcard Top 10 Shootout still starting at 17:05 (local time/AEDT) on the Saturday, and the latest ever race start retained for 12:15 the following day.

Tweaks have more so affected the blockbuster undercard.

Support categories at the November 30 to December 5 event include the combined Super2/Super3 Series, Supercheap Auto TCR Australia, S5000, Porsche Carrera Cup Australia, Touring Car Masters, V8 SuperUtes, GT World Challenge Australia, Trans Am, and the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series.

See below for the revised schedule, with track action to kick off in less than a week.

Updated schedule: Repco Bathurst 1000 (Local time/AEDT)