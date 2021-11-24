No transporter, driver parade for Bathurst 1000

This year’s Repco Bathurst 1000 will be without a transporter and driver parade, Supercars and the Bathurst Regional Council has confirmed.

It marks the second year in a row that the Great Race will not feature the parade through the town’s centre.

The mid-week parade has long been a tradition of the annual event, with transporters rolling through town while fans waved to drivers in open-top cars.

Whilst this year’s Bathurst 1000 will not have caps on crowd attendance, unlike last year, the parade will not go ahead due to COVID-19.

The Bathurst Regional Council confirmed to Speedcafe.com that there was “no way to control spectators in a COVID-safe way for that event.”

This year’s Bathurst 1000 gets underway on November 30 with the Repco Supercars Championship hitting the track on December 2.

All attendees 16 years old and over are required to be double vaccinated.