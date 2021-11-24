New book to celebrate Bathurst in the ‘90s

A freshly released book celebrating the 1990s element of Bathurst 1000 history has hit the shelves.

Bathurst: Every Car, The Photographic History, 1990-1999 – available HERE – is a 256-page hardcover book published by the V8 Sleuth team.

Every single car to contest the Great Race during that decade is featured – as are those that didn’t make it past practice or qualifying – in photographic form, as well as with statistics.

The 1999 Bob Jane T-Marts Bathurst 500 for Super Tourers is also included as a bonus.

The ‘90s saw a variety of manufacturers line up for Mount Panorama glory, with BMW, Toyota, Nissan, Audi, Volvo and more joining the Holden versus Ford narrative.

Among names to stand on the top of the podium during that time were motorsport legends Jim Richards, Mark Skaife, Larry Perkins, Dick Johnson, John Bowe, Russell Ingall, Craig Lowndes, Greg Murphy, and David Brabham.

Bathurst: Every Car, The Photographic History, 1990-1999 is the first leg of a new series looking at selected decades at The Mountain.

The 2021 edition of the Great Race will unfold on Sunday, December 5.