Fresh look for Soutar at TCR Bathurst 400

Supercheap Auto TCR Australia privateer Zac Soutar will sport a revised livery at the Mount Panorama season finale next week.

The #110 Honda Civic Type R will be backed by commercial print paper product company Spicers in a deal that includes the vinyl used for the livery.

“I’m really excited to have Spicers onboard for the TCR Bathurst 400,” said Soutar.

“Being a printer by trade, I use Spicers paper products every day of my working life, so it’s fantastic to have a bit of a cross over into my racing life and see the logo on the side of the car for the first time.

“We’ve wrapped the car using the 3M vinyl products that Spicers distributes as well.

“It has come up an absolute treat, and I can’t wait to get it out onto The Mountain next week.”

Soutar has two top 10 finishes to his name in what is his rookie TCR campaign.

Forming part of the Repco Bathurst 1000, the TCR Bathurst 400 will get underway with two practice sessions on Tuesday, November 30.