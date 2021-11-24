ASBK excited to return to Morgan Park Raceway

Motorcycling Australia has expressed its excitement at returning to Morgan Park Raceway for the 2022 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship.

The rural Queensland event has been locked in for August 5-7 next year, much to the delight of Motorcycling Australia CEO Peter Doyle.

“Our ASBK competitors and fans love coming to Morgan Park Raceway and thanks to the support of Southern Downs Regional Council, we’re raring to put on a show,” Doyle said.

“The build-up to this event has been long, but we will be there in 2022 to do our part to boost and showcase the entire region.

“We will have three days of jam-packed ASBK Championship racing at Morgan Park Raceway with our elite classes in action, guaranteeing fans a spectacular racing festival in a beautiful region that offers wonderful hospitality and tourism.”

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi welcomed ASBK’s impending re-emergence on the region’s events calendar.

“Warwick is known in the racing circles as the Horsepower Capital of Australia and after the unfortunate cancellation of last year’s mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul, we are particularly excited to welcome the iconic event back to the region in 2022,” Pennisi said.

“By hosting this event in our backyard, our region will clock up additional kudos to attract other major events to the Southern Downs.

“The economic benefits of hosting a round of the championship to our region can’t be under-valued, and as motorsport enthusiasts flock to the region to watch world-class riders roar around Morgan Park Raceway, we relish the opportunity to showcase the Southern Downs as the ideal destination to live, work, play and stay.”