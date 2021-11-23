Touring Car Masters field locked in for Bathurst

A 20-car field has been announced for the final round of the 2021 Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters series, at Mount Panorama.

Queenslander Steven Johnson is a key inclusion despite border restrictions upon return to his home state, meaning the Tru-Blu XD Falcon will be on the grid.

He is the fifth of five realistic title contenders still standing, and all will be in action at Bathurst.

John Bowe (Holden Torana SL/R 5000) leads the series by 10 points from another Sunshine State resident in Ryan Hansford (Holden Torana A9X), whose participation was already confirmed by Speedcafe.com.

Marcus Zukanovic (Ford Falcon XD) and Cameron Tilley (Valiant Pacer) are another 37 points back in a tie for third, with Johnson a further 11 points in arrears.

There will be two GTHO XY Falcons on the grid, with Brad Tilley bring back the car which he made the first ever TCM race winner, alongside series regular Andrew Fisher.

George Miedecke is set to make his debut in the same Chevrolet Camaro SS which father Andrew drove, while TCM race winner Dean Lillie and Danny Buzadzic return in Holden Torana A9Xs.

Peter Burnitt (Holden Torana A9X) is another who has committed to making the trip from Queensland, while Gerard McLeod ensures that there will be a Holden Commodore (VB) on the grid.

Track activity for TCM commences on the opening day of the Repco Bathurst 1000 event, that being Tuesday, November 30, with four races for the category on the cards.

Entry list: Round 4, Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit