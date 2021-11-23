Kincrome supports Garry Coleman Super Auction

Kincrome is just one valued member of Speedcafe.com’s Platinum Partner group that has donated to the current Super Auction which has been created to pay tribute to Motor Racing Ministries founder Garry Coleman.

Coleman will officiate a Supercars event for the last time at the Bathurst on December 5.

Motor Racing Ministries has been the chosen charity of Speedcafe.com for a couple of years and in that time more than $53,000 has been raised through regular monthly auctions hosted by Lloyds who are the presenting partner of this Super Auction campaign.

Kincrome has donated more than $A1000 worth of new product to the Super Auction which includes a 92-piece portable tool kit, two 1350kg jack stands, a 2800kg garage jack and a cool workshop creeper seat.

Kincrome CEO Nick Pritchard was one of the first on the phone with an offer of support when the Super Auction was announced.

“Kincrome enjoys a terrific relationship with Speedcafe.com and when the call went out to support the Super Auction in tribute to Garry Coleman we had no hesitation,” said Pritchard.

“Those who are not at a race track regularly are probably not aware of what Garry and his Motor Racing Ministries have contributed to the sport over the years.

“They are a wonderful group of people who have helped so many in the sport from the grassroots level to Supercars and we would like to think we have similar core values at Kincrome.

“We would encourage everyone to get behind this terrific cause.”

The inaugural Super Auction is being presented by Speedcafe.com Platinum Partner Lloyds Auctions who will generously waive their regular fees and handle all transportation and delivery costs to ensure 100 percent of all monies go directly to Motor Racing Ministries.

All direct cash donations to Motor Racing Ministries are tax deductible.