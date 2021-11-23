Formula E launches its answer to Drive to Survive

Formula E has launched its answer to Formula 1’s popular Drive to Survive initiative, releasing its own docuseries.

All 15 episodes of Formula E: Unplugged are available to watch free of charge, as the category’s first season with world championship status is explored.

The 2020-21 season took in trips to Saudi Arabia, Italy, Spain, Monaco, Mexico, the United States, England, and Germany, before Nyck de Vries would be crowned champion.

“We are delighted to release Formula E: Unplugged, a new window into the world’s first all-electric motorsport,” said Formula E chief media officer Aarti Dabas.

“Formula E: Unplugged offers an honest and unfiltered look behind the scenes at Formula E during its first campaign as an FIA World Championship.

“It’s about the people who make up our sport, with a spotlight on their stories from a unique season in motorsport.

“Whether viewers are long-time fans of Formula E, motorsport followers curious about electric racing, or simply intrigued to find out more about our world, Formula E: Unplugged will offer a new perspective on our teams and drivers as they navigate the season on and off the track.”

All episodes can be viewed via the category’s official website, or its YouTube channel.

Season 8 of Formula E will kick off on the Saudi Arabian streets of Diriyah with a double-header held across January 28-29.