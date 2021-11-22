S5000 adamant suspension issues won’t reoccur at Bathurst

Australian Racing Group powerbroker Barry Rogers is certain the Shannons S5000 Tasman Series will not encounter suspension problems when the open-wheel category makes it competitive debut at Bathurst.

A number of cars suffered failures during the opening race of the series at Sydney Motorsport Park on Saturday, sparking some concern with The Mountain awaiting on November 30 to December 5.

Blake Purdie was the first victim on Lap 1, before Nathan Herne careered off at high-speed at Turn 1 on the second lap.

That sparked a Safety Car period; only for Joey Mawson to spear off at the first corner after the race restarted – although it quickly became apparent that incident was down to a driver error.

Rogers has revealed the cause of both the Purdie and Herne incidents was unusual circumstances.

“The exit of Turn 7, because Supercars had been there for so many weeks in a row, they had created such an off-road track to the side there with big ruts and as soon as you drop a wheel off to the side there, it drops down so low and was bending the arms on the rear suspension,” Rogers told Speedcafe.com.

“That’s what was happening, and Nathan’s one in Turn 1 after that happening actually snapped.”

Asked whether there was any concern ahead of Bathurst: “No, it won’t be a concern at all.

“That’s the first time we have had that issue with those cars and it was to do with the surface off the side of the track.”

The looming prospect of high-powered open-wheelers at Mount Panorama has Rogers excited.

“It’s going to be quite a spectacle, there’s no doubt about that,” said the Garry Rogers Motorsport director.

“I think every category and every driver dreams of driving at Bathurst.

“To have an open-wheel V8 car built in Australia, something at GRM we are pretty proud of the cars of course, it will be pretty special seeing them head up Mountain Straight for the first time.”

He added it’s a good time for open-wheel motorsport Down Under.

“I think locally, obviously Scotty McLaughlin going over to the States and Oscar Piastri and Jack Doohan having some success and [Daniel] Ricciardo over there, there’s a bit of renaissance in open-wheel racing.

“It has always been more an enthusiast type level of category in Australia probably more so than the passionate type, but there is a chance for it to really get going.

“And with V8 open-wheelers roaring around there, it will be great.”

Aaron Cameron leads the Tasman Series by 19 points from both Roberto Merhi and Tim Macrow.