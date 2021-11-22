Horner summoned for alleged International Sporting Code breach

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has been called to the stewards office following the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix.

A document issued by stewards cite allegations of a breach of the FIA International Sporting Code, specifically Articles 12.2.1 f), and 12.2.1 k).

Those articles specifically relate to misconduct in relation to officials.

Article 12.2.1 f) specifically states: “Any words, deeds or writings that have caused moral injury or loss to the FIA, its bodies, its members or its executive officers, and more generally on the interest of motorsport and on the values defended by the FIA.”

Appendix k then details the list of those against whom the misconduct can be towards, and includes officials, organising officials, the promoter, and team staff.

Speaking after Max Verstappen was handed a five-place grid penalty for not respecting yellow flags in qualifying, Horner was critical of officials.

“I think the race director should have control of the circuit,” Horner said.

“He’s the referee at the end of the day and otherwise anybody… you get a marshal that decides to stick a yellow flag out, how does that work?

“There needs to be some grown-ups making grown-up decisions,” he added.

“I think it’s just a rogue marshal that’s stuck a flag out and he’s not been instructed to by the FIA.

“They’ve got to have control of their marshals, it’s as simple as that because that’s a crucial blow in this world championship for us.”

In the race, Verstappen rose from seventh to finish second, and claim the bonus point for fastest lap.

He now holds an eight point advantage in the drivers’ championship, while Red Bull is five behind Mercedes in the constructors’ fight with two rounds remaining.