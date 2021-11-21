> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Sunday at SMP4

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 21st November, 2021 - 7:10pm

A very soggy Sunday at the Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight through the lens of photographer Ross Gibb, who braved the adverse conditions all day.

RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Sydney SN-_94w4364
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Sydney SN-2p6a6284
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Sydney SN-2p6a4102
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Sydney SN-2p6a6571
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Sydney SN-2p6a5089
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Sydney SN-2p6a5958
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Sydney SN-2p6a4183
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Sydney SN-_94w4253
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Sydney SN-_94w4259
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Sydney SN-2p6a4517
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Sydney SN-2p6a5981
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Sydney SN-2p6a4534
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Sydney SN-2p6a6532
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Sydney SN-2p6a5802
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Sydney SN-2p6a4650
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Sydney SN-2p6a4728
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Sydney SN-2p6a6191
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Sydney SN-2p6a5523
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Sydney SN-2p6a5529
RGP-2021 Beaurepaires Sydney SN-2p6a5547

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]