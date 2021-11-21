Feeney takes pole in wet Super2 qualifying

Broc Feeney will start on pole position for Race 2 of Round 4 of the Dunlop Super2 Series after prevailing in a wet qualifying session at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Almost 0.8s separated the Triple Eight Race Engineering driver from third-fastest, that being MW Motorsport’s Tyler Everingham, but the difference between Feeney and his nearest title rival, Tickford Racing’s Zak Best, was only 0.0602s.

Both the Super3 and then Super2 halves of the session were run with rain falling over Eastern Creek, and Feeney was the pace-setter after his first flying lap on just a 1:48.0176s, more than 18 seconds slower than pole in Qualifying for Race 2.

Best was second at that point on a 1:48.2604s in the #78 FGX Falcon, and that set the tone for the rest of the 10-minute stanza.

Feeney wheeled the #888 VF Commodore to a 1:47.2360s next time around while Best improved to a 1:47.5441s, then it tightened up on their third flyers when the series leader clocked a 1:46.6013s and the Tickford driver a 1:46.6196s.

A lull of sorts followed at the very top of the timing screen but there was more time to be found with the chequered flag out.

Feeney could go no quicker in the first and third sectors but still managed to eke out a 1:46.5089s and that was just as well, considering Best then broke the beam at a time of 1:46.5691s.

Everingham had by then consolidated third in the #27 Nissan Altima before Angelo Mouzouris, who had not long spun on a puddle exiting Turn 6, drove the #6 Triple Eight VF Commodore to a 1:47.3884s to earn fourth on the grid.

The rest of the top 10 was Tony D’Alberto (#38 Eggleston Motorsport VF Commodore), Josh Fife (#28 MWM Nissan Altima), Declan Fraser (#777 MWM Nissan Altima), Matt Chahda (#18 Matt Chahda Motorsport FGX Falcon), Tim Blanchard (#88 Eggleston VF Commodore), and Race 1 pole-sitter Jayden Ojeda (#31 MWM Nissan Altima).

Jordan Boys (#49 Image Racing VF Commodore) was 11th, debutant Matt Payne (#10 Grove Racing Nissan Altima) 14th, and Matt McLean (#54 Eggleston VF Commodore) 17th.

The latter had been made to sit out the first two minutes of the Super2 part of qualifying after going out initially with the Super3 field instead of pitting.

The Super3 hit-out which preceded Super2’s half of qualifying was neutralised before anyone had a chance to set a lap due to Image Racing’s Reef McCarthy sliding off at Moffat Corner (Turn 1) and finding the barriers in the #61 FG Falcon.

Pit exit opened again with five-and-a-half minutes left on the clock, giving everyone else enough time for back-to-back flying laps.

Nash Morris (#67 Flash Bush Motorsport FG Falcon) took the class pole having set a 1:54.3044s and then a 1:54.0634s, putting him 18th outright.

Michael Anderson (#5 Anderson Motorsport FG Falcon) was second-fastest through each of their respective tours of Eastern Creek, on a 1:56.9200s and then a 1:56.2699s, earning 19th on the combined grid.

Race 2, scheduled for 18 laps, starts at 14:05 local time/AEDT.

