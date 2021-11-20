Mostert frustrated after missing Top 10 Shootout

Chaz Mostert was left visibly annoyed after failing to make the cut for the Top 10 Shootout during Qualifying for Race 29 at the Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight.

The Walkinshaw Andretti United spearhead was third in Practice 1 last night, and eighth in Practice 2 earlier today, but went backwards when it mattered.

Mostert will start Race 29 tonight from 12th position, missing the shootout by six hundredths of a second.

Having indicated a desire for long-term lessons on dry pace as a priority over short-term results that forecast rain might facilitate, Mostert described his qualifying as “pretty tough” and “not ideal”.

“Pretty unhappy to not make the 10,” he said.

“I mean, made some inroads through practice and then for some reason the cars didn’t feel quite the same balance, so we need to understand why.”

WAU team-mate Bryce Fullwood will start directly behind the #25, having qualified 14th.

“We’re making progress but so is everyone else, so we’re not making progress at the right rate,” said the 23-year-old.

“It’s very tight out there, I’m looking at the times now and it’s hundredths apart.

“We’ve all done so many laps here now that there’s just not three tenths to be made anymore.

“So, I feel like the lap wasn’t bad, we just didn’t quite have it.

“I kind of feel like we’re at the best happy medium with what we have got – we tune it one way, we’ll make it worse; tune it the other way, we’ll make it worse. So yeah, we have got some homework to do.”

Neither Mostert nor Fullwood got within a second of Shell V-Power Racing Team form man Anton De Pasquale’s session-topping 1:29.2429s, which was more than five tenths clear of anyone.

With WAU not taking part in the shootout starting 16:35 local time/AEDT, they’ll next be in action for the 19:10 race start tonight.