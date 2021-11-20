KGR engineer returns after negative COVID test

Andre Heimgartner’s engineer Dilan Talabani is back in the Kelly Grove Racing garage today at Sydney Motorsport Park after an absence due to casual contact with a COVID-19 case.

Talabani missed the opening day of the Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight while he awaited a COVID-19 test result of his own, in line with New South Wales protocols.

That test has come back negative and, given the casual contact occurred 13 days ago now, he will not need a second one.

KGR had also taken the precautionary measure on Friday of ensuring that crew members wore masks, as they awaited an update on Talabani’s infection status.

Heimgartner was 15th-quickest in Practice 1 and team-mate David Reynolds 20th, after 19-year-old Matt Payne set the pace in Additional Drivers Practice, his first official Repco Supercars Championship session.

Practice 2 takes place this morning at 11:50 local time/AEDT, while Payne is back in the Grove Racing Nissan Altima for Dunlop Super2 Series qualifying just before 15:00.