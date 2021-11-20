> News > Super2

Everingham holds off Feeney in Super2 thriller

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Saturday 20th November, 2021 - 6:53pm

Tyler Everingham leads Broc Feeney

MW Motorsport’s Tyler Everingham has held off Dunlop Super2 Series leader Broc Feeney to win Race 1 of Round 4 at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Everingham was out on his own for the first 10 laps but came under heavy pressure from the Triple Eight Race Engineering driver in the closing stages, doing enough to lead when the chequered flag flew three laps early due to time-certainty.

Declan Fraser finished a distant third in the second MWM Nissan Altima, with pole-sitting team-mate Jayden Ojeda only getting home eighth after Lap 1 contact with Feeney put him off the road.

Tickford Racing’s Zak Best has slipped to 129 points behind Feeney at the top of the table after he took 15th following a Lap 1 drama of his own.

There was drama as soon as the lights went out, when Grove Racing debutant Matt Payne stalled the #10 Nissan Altima on the outside of the front row.

Ojeda (#31 Nissan Altima) then came under attack, with Everingham (#27 Nissan Altima) and Feeney (#888 VF Commodore) sweeping around his outside as they turned into the first corner.

By the time they emerged from the second corner, Everingham had prised the lead from Feeney, whom Ojeda tried to round up as they negotiated Turn 3.

However, a touch between Cars #888 and #31 sent Ojeda into the weeds and plummeting all the way back to 21st, mixed in with the Super3 drivers.

The incident, ultimately cleared by stewards, allowed Everingham to bolt clear to a 1.5s lead at the end of the standing lap, and he got almost two seconds up on Feeney after six laps.

However, the future Triple Eight Repco Supercars Championship full-timer had pared that margin back to 1.3s on Lap 10, and when Everingham ran wide in traffic early on Lap 13, Feeney was on him.

Everingham missed the apex again at the Turn 8 hairpin later that same lap, precipitating contact on exit, but the MWM driver somehow caught his Altima as it slewed sideways.

A lap later, Feeney got a better run off Turn 8 and tried to go down the inside at the next left-hander, but Everingham hung tough and had the line as the track turned back onto Brabham Straight.

While 18 laps had been scheduled, time-certainty meant only 15 would be run, with Everingham prevailed by 0.3243s at the chequered flag.

The next few positions were far more stable, with Fraser finishing a further 3.4s back in third spot, from Image Racing’s Jordan Boys (#49 VF Commodore), Matt Stone Racing’s Aaron Seton (#30 VF Commodore), Angelo Mouzouris (#6 VF Commodore) in the second Triple Eight entry, and Tony D’Alberto (#38 VF Commodore) in his pre-Bathurst 1000 cameo with Eggleston Motorsport.

Ojeda was at the centre of most of the rest of the action, throwing the #31 Nissan Altima into Moffat Corner (Turn 1) on multiple occasions as he tried to make up lost ground.

He was back into the top 10 when he went underneath Jaylyn Robotham (#999 Image VF Commodore) at Bond Bend (Turn 2) on Lap 7), and overcame resistance from Matt McLean to move into ninth on Lap 8 at Turn 6.

Matt Chahda was the next target, Ojeda going down the inside of the #18 Matt Chahda Motorsport FGX Falcon on Lap 12 at Turn 2, but by then, D’Alberto was too far up the road.

The local driver therefore finished eighth, ahead of Chahda and McLean, with Zane Morse 11th in the #11 Brema Group VF Commodore and Robotham 12th.

Jon McCorkindale (#69 Mac Motorsport VF Commodore) finished 13th and Josh Fife (#28 MWM Nissan Altima) 14th, while Best’s title hopes took a big hit when he brought the #78 FGX Falcon home in 15th.

The Tickford driver had tagged Tim Blanchard in the back half of the top 10 as they piled into the first corner of the race, causing the #38 Eggleston VF Commodore to go spinning off the road.

Stewards opted to take no further action over that matter either, although Best had already been set back by the positions he also dropped.

Nash Morris (#67 Flash Bush Motorsport FG Falcon) extended his lead in the Super3 class standings with 16th outright.

Payne managed 17th after the stall, as well as a spin at Bond Bend when he tangled with Super3 driver David Murphy (#24 David Murphy FG Falcon) midway through the contest.

Second in the Super3 class went to Reef McCarthy (#61 Image FG Falcon) in 18th outright, one position up on fellow third-tier competitor Michael Anderson (#5 Anderson Motorsport FG Falcon).

Blanchard pitted at the end of Lap 7 but returned to the track to be classified last finisher in 28th outright, at two laps down.

Qualifying for Race 2 of the weekend starts tomorrow at 10:15 local time/AEDT.

Series points to follow

Results: Race 1

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Cls Laps Race time
1 27 Blue Ribbon Legal / MWM Tyler Everingham Nissan Altima S2 15 23:27.2771
2 888 Triple Eight Race Engineering Broc Feeney Holden Commodore VF S2 15 23:27.6014
3 777 Red Hot Couriers / MWM Declan Fraser Nissan Altima S2 15 23:30.9881
4 49 Joss Group / Image Racing Jordan Boys Holden Commodore VF S2 15 23:36.3337
5 30 Matt Stone Racing Aaron Seton Holden Commodore VF S2 15 23:39.7874
6 6 Triple Eight Race Engineering Angelo Mouzouris Holden Commodore VF S2 15 23:41.9888
7 38 Eggleston Motorsport Australia Tony D’Alberto Holden Commodore VF S2 15 23:43.5878
8 31 Jayco / MWM Jayden Ojeda Nissan Altima S2 15 23:44.0087
9 18 Falcon Spares & Repairs Matthew Chahda Ford Falcon FG/X S2 15 23:49.2442
10 54 Eggleston Motorsport Australia Matthew McLean Holden Commodore VF S2 15 23:52.5011
11 11 Brema Group Racing Zane Morse Holden Commodore VF S2 15 23:52.8998
12 999 Rare Spares / Image Racing Jaylyn Robotham Holden Commodore VF S2 15 23:53.2949
13 69 Dial Before You Dig Jon McCorkindale Holden Commodore VF S2 15 23:54.4294
14 28 Natural Gas and Water / MWM Josh Fife Nissan Altima S2 15 23:55.6292
15 78 Best Leisure Industries Zak Best Ford Falcon FG/X S2 15 23:55.8712
16 67 Flash Bush Motorsport Nash Morris Ford Falcon FG CH 15 24:03.4057
17 10 Grove Motorsport Matthew Payne Nissan Altima S2 15 24:04.2091
18 61 Image Racing Reef McCarthy Ford Falcon FG CH 15 24:05.9655
19 5 Anderson Motorsport Michael Anderson Ford Falcon FG SC3 15 24:15.5972
20 77 Mr HDT Race Cars Blake Fardell Holden Commodore VE CH 15 24:16.3813
21 7 Mocomm Motorsport Comms Jim Pollicina Holden Commodore VE SC3 15 24:40.4022
22 24 North West Recycling David Murphy Ford Falcon FG SC3 15 24:45.4238
23 8 Brad Jones Racing Elly Morrow Holden Commodore VE2 SC3 15 24:54.2112
24 219 Masterton Motorsport James Masterton Holden Commodore VE SC3 15 25:33.4225
25 96 Collins Racing Gary Collins Holden Commodore VE2 SC3 15 26:02.2229
26 2 Page Bros Jayco Steven Page Holden Commodore VE2 SC3 14 24:10.9330
27 17 Resurrection Panel N Paint Jason Foley Ford Falcon BF SC3 14 25:51.9059
28 88 Eggleston Motorsport Australia Tim Blanchard Holden Commodore VF S2 13 24:49.6928
NC 25 Weldcraft Motorsport Paul Boschert Holden Commodore VE SC3 4 6:57.4744
NC 4 Crusher Parts International Tony Auddino Ford Falcon BF SC3 1 1:52.6379

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]