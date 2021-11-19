> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Percat’s debut S5000 steer

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 19th November, 2021 - 9:43am

Watch as Supercars driver Nick Percat takes part in an S5000 test under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park.

