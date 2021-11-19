> News > Formula 1

TV times, Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 19th November, 2021 - 8:00pm

Catch all the action from this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix

Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix at Losail.

Friday, November 19

Practice 1, 21:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Saturday, November 20

Practice 2, 00:45 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Practice 3, 21:45 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 505*), Kayo Sports
*note channel change

Sunday, November 21

Pit Lane Qualifying, 00:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 01:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Qualifying, 02:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pre-race, 23:30 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Monday, November 22

Race, 00:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Post-race, 03:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race highlights, 22:30 AEDT
Network 10 (10 Bold)

