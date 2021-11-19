Talabani absent from SMP after COVID-19 scare

Kelly Grove Racing engineer Dilan Talabani has been sidelined at the Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight after being identified as a casual contact of a COVID-19 case.

According to the Supercars broadcast, Talabani came in contact with the COVID-positive individual 12 days ago.

As a precaution, Talabani has undertaken a COVID-19 test and the team’s personnel are sporting face masks.

The experienced engineer is expected to return to Sydney Motorsport Park tomorrow pending the return of a negative test result.

In his absence, data engineer Phil Li has stepped up to engineer the Ned Racing #7 Ford Mustang for Friday’s running.

Matthew Payne topped the Additional Drivers Practice at Sydney Motorsport Park with a 1:31.0952s in the team’s #26 Penrite Racing entry while team-mate Matt Campbell was fourth in the #7 entry.

Second quickest was Lee Holdsworth in the Mobil 1 Appliances Online Racing #25 Holden ZB Commodore, who was 0.0818s adrift of Payne.