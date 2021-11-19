Reynolds wasn’t investigated by NSW Police

Kelly Grove Racing driver David Reynolds was not referred to police in relation to the COVID-19 saga that engulfed the Repco Supercars Championship earlier this month.

The 2017 Bathurst 1000 winner had competed at the opening leg of the Sydney Motorsport Park quadruple-header by virtue of an exemption preventing him from requiring COVID-19 vaccination. Double vaccination is a condition of entry nowadays at SMP, as obligated by a Public Health Order.

Following that October 29-31 event, Reynolds came under the microscope as it emerged NSW Health had questioned the validity of his exemption.

With that exemption no longer being accepted, the 36-year-old was sidelined from competition until receiving a double dose of vaccination.

All sorts of theories had lit up the rumour mill amid the drama, with the harshest of suggestions indicating criminal charges could be possible, while others spoke of a hefty fine perhaps being issued by Supercars to either Reynolds or KGR.

It seems none of the above actually eventuated, with a NSW Police spokesperson advising Speedcafe.com that there has been no record of the matter being referred to them.

With his vaccination status now in order, Reynolds will make an earlier than expected return to the grid this weekend for the Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight.

He will then team up with Luke Youlden – who had substituted for him at the previous two SMP events – for the season-ending Repco Bathurst 1000 in a fortnight’s time.

KGR had enlisted Chris van der Drift as its standby driver, in case Reynolds was not in a position to contest the Great Race.

The Ford team’s other entry at Bathurst will be shared by Andre Heimgartner and Matt Campbell.

Reynolds, who took a podium finish at Sandown in March, has fallen from 14th to 18th in the standings as a result of his two-round absence.