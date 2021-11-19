> News > Super2

Payne edges Feeney in Super2 Practice 1 at SMP

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Friday 19th November, 2021 - 3:13pm

Matt Payne

Grove Racing debutant Matt Payne has edged Dunlop Super2 Series leader Broc Feeney in Practice 1 for Round 4 of the season, at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Shell V-Power Racing Team enduro co-driver Tony D’Alberto ended up third on the timesheet in the #38 Eggleston Motorsport VF Commodore, three tenths off the pace after a half-hour hit-out run in overcast conditions.

Matt Chahda was the last driver within a second of the fastest lap in fourth spot, although how tyre stocks and choice of new or used rubber factors into the times is not completely clear.

Four months had passed since Round 3 wrapped up on the streets of Townsville, although the Super2 and Super3 field had a test in Sydney on the day prior to the formal resumption of the season.

Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Feeney was the early pace-setter with a 1:31.9926s on his first flyer in the #888 VF Commodore, before MW Motorsport’s Tyler Everingham (#27 Nissan Altima) moved to second on a 1:33.3973s in the 10th minute.

Payne, who had completed just an install run initially, then jumped to the top with a 1:31.9621s on his first flying lap in the #10 Nissan Altima.

Everingham improved his time but not his position with a 1:33.0835s later on his first run, before Chahda took over third spot in the final five minutes with a 1:32.5812s in the #18 Matt Chahda Motorsport FGX Falcon.

Around a minute later, D’Alberto moved into third with a 1:32.2657s, in his first Super2 appearance since winning the series in 2007.

That was how the pointy end remained, with Everingham ending up fifth and Jon McCorkindale (#69 Mac Motorsport VF Commodore) sixth on a 1:33.1060s, in just his third round in the second tier.

Declan Fraser (#777 MWM Nissan Altima) was seventh-quickest, from Matt McLean (#54 Eggleston VF Commodore), Jayden Ojeda (#31 MWM Nissan Altima), and Angelo Mouzouris (#6 Triple Eight VF Commodore).

Aaron Seton (#30 Matt Stone Racing VF Commodore) went 11th-quickest, from Jaylyn Robotham (#999 Image Racing VF Commodore) and Tickford Racing’s last-start race winner, Zak Best (#78 FGX Falcon).

Super3 series leader Nash Morris (#67 Flash Bush Motorsport FG Falcon) topped his class in 16th outright on a 1:34.440s, a position up on another Super2 competitor getting pre-Bathurst 1000 mileage in Tim Blanchard (#88 Eggleston VF Commodore).

Image Racing’s Jordan Boys took 22nd outright on a 1:37.7885s in the #49 VF Commodore.

The Super2 race winner spent much time back in the pits, reporting he was waiting for his tyres to cool, and recorded a kerb strike while on a quicker lap in the final few minutes.

Practice 2, another half-hour session, starts at 18:40 local time/AEDT.

Results: Practice 1

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Cls Fastest lap Split
1 10 Grove Motorsport Matthew Payne Nissan Altima S2 1:31.9621  
2 888 Triple Eight Race Engineering Broc Feeney Holden Commodore VF S2 1:31.9926 0:00.0305
3 38 Eggleston Motorsport Australia Tony D’Alberto Holden Commodore VF S2 1:32.2657 0:00.3036
4 18 Falcon Spares & Repairs Matthew Chahda Ford Falcon FG/X S2 1:32.5812 0:00.6191
5 27 Blue Ribbon Legal / MWM Tyler Everingham Nissan Altima S2 1:33.0835 0:01.1214
6 69 Dial Before You Dig Jon McCorkindale Holden Commodore VF S2 1:33.1060 0:01.1439
7 777 Red Hot Couriers / MWM Declan Fraser Nissan Altima S2 1:33.2580 0:01.2959
8 54 Eggleston Motorsport Australia Matthew McLean Holden Commodore VF S2 1:33.2841 0:01.3220
9 31 Jayco / MWM Jayden Ojeda Nissan Altima S2 1:33.3925 0:01.4304
10 6 Triple Eight Race Engineering Angelo Mouzouris Holden Commodore VF S2 1:33.3973 0:01.4352
11 30 Matt Stone Racing Aaron Seton Holden Commodore VF S2 1:33.6208 0:01.6587
12 999 Rare Spares / Image Racing Jaylyn Robotham Holden Commodore VF S2 1:33.6465 0:01.6844
13 78 Best Leisure Sheds Zak Best Ford Falcon FG/X S2 1:33.7464 0:01.7843
14 28 Natural Gas and Water / MWM Josh Fife Nissan Altima S2 1:33.8319 0:01.8698
15 11 Brema Group Racing Zane Morse Holden Commodore VF S2 1:34.3091 0:02.3470
16 67 Flash Bush Motorsport Nash Morris Ford Falcon FG CH 1:34.4402 0:02.4781
17 88 Eggleston Motorsport Australia Tim Blanchard Holden Commodore VF S2 1:34.5003 0:02.5382
18 61 Image Racing Reef McCarthy Ford Falcon FG CH 1:34.9142 0:02.9521
19 77 Mr HDT Race Cars Blake Fardell Holden Commodore VE CH 1:35.5658 0:03.6037
20 8 Brad Jones Racing Elly Morrow Holden Commodore VE2 SC3 1:35.9999 0:04.0378
21 5 Anderson Motorsport Michael Anderson Ford Falcon FG SC3 1:36.3757 0:04.4136
22 49 Joss Group / Image Racing Jordan Boys Holden Commodore VF S2 1:37.7885 0:05.8264
23 24 North West Recycling David Murphy Ford Falcon FG SC3 1:38.0132 0:06.0511
24 2 Page Bros Jayco Steven Page Holden Commodore VE2 SC3 1:38.1555 0:06.1934
25 17 Resurrection Panel N Paint Jason Foley Ford Falcon BF SC3 1:38.1563 0:06.1942
26 7 Mocomm Motorsport Comms Jim Pollicina Holden Commodore VE SC3 1:38.8239 0:06.8618
27 219 Masterton Motorsport James Masterton Holden Commodore VE SC3 1:39.1315 0:07.1694
28 96 Collins Racing Gary Collins Holden Commodore VE2 SC3 1:40.3594 0:08.3973
29 4 Crusher Parts International Tony Auddino Ford Falcon BF SC3 1:41.2064 0:09.2443
30 25 Weldcraft Motorsport Paul Boschert Holden Commodore VE SC3 1:43.4224 0:11.4603

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]