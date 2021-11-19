No aero tweaks planned for 2022 Supercars

Supercars has indicated the aerodynamic package on the current Ford Mustang and Holden Commodore will remain unchanged in 2022.

Since the introduction of the Mustang to the category in 2019 there have been year-on-year aerodynamic changes to the respective models.

However, next year that trend looks set to end, according to Supercars head of motorsport Adrian Burgess, despite the fact the Gen2 cars will now contest the entire 2022 campaign before Gen3 debuts the following season.

“I think we’re comfortable where we are at the moment, to be honest,” said Burgess.

“Would you do something just for one year that’s going to cost you a lot of money? You probably wouldn’t.

“At the moment, I think our racing is close and it’s entertaining and it’s good.

“I don’t think it really makes sense to drop a load of money on a car for one year.

“So at the moment, there’s no nothing major planned.”

Any substantial aerodynamic changes would likely come with a significant cost and could necessitate a VCAT (Vehicle Control Aerodynamic Testing).

Supercars has long battled with the downforce levels of the Mustang and Commodore.

Despite some grizzlings earlier this year, it’s widely accepted at Supercars that the cars are as close as they can be whilst retaining some inherent advantages and disadvantages.

Supercars is set to slash downforce levels by as much as 67 percent when it introduces its long-awaited Gen3 rules and regulations in 2023.

It’s hoped that will allow cars to follow closer by reducing the amount of disturbed air in the wake of each car, and thus far allow for better racing.

Round 11 of the 2021 Repco Supercars Championship starts today at Sydney Motorsport Park.