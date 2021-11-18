Taylor returns to Seven’s Supercars coverage

This weekend’s Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight will see Molly Taylor return to the Seven Network’s coverage of the Repco Supercars Championship.

The pit lane reporter reunites with presenters Mark Beretta and Bathurst 1000 podium finisher Jack Perkins.

Taylor returns to Australia off the back of her third Extreme E win with Rosberg X Racing alongside co-driver Johan Kristoffersson.

The fourth event in the Sydney swing will be broadcast live on 7mate and 7plus on Saturday from 16:30 local time/AEDT.

Come Sunday, Channel 7 and 7plus will carry live coverage from 12:30 local time/AEDT.

The Seven Network will continue to utilise its picture-in-picture coverage, with advertisements running side-by-side with live coverage.

“It’s set to be a huge weekend of Supercars on Seven as we reach crunch time in the 2021 Championship,” said Lewis Martin, managing director Seven Melbourne and head of network sport.

“Fans will again see the world’s best touring car drivers do battle under the bright lights of prime time, while this year’s champion could be crowned by the end of the weekend.

“After three weeks of sprint racing, teams will also be desperate to finetune their pit strategies and gain some momentum ahead of their date with destiny at Mount Panorama in two weeks’ time.

“The countdown to Australian motorsport’s most iconic race, the Repco Bathurst 1000, is well and truly on.”

Neil Crompton, Mark Skaife, Craig Lowndes, and Garth Tander will feature as part of the Supercars broadcast across both Channel Seven and Fox Sports.

Jessica Yates will continue to front Fox Sports’ coverage of the event.

This weekend’s Sydney SuperNight takes in two 250km races with Race 29 getting underway on Saturday at 19:10 local time/AEDT and Race 30 a day later at 15:15 local time/AEDT.