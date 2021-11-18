Super3 debutant Morrow puts learning ahead of results

Dunlop Super3 Series newcomer Elly Morrow is remaining realistic going into her first weekend of competition in the Supercars feeder category.

Morrow will join Brad Jones Racing at Sydney Motorsport Park in what is the penultimate round of the 2021 season.

The 22-year-old returns to the Sydney circuit having only raced there the weekend before last in the NSW Sports Sedans.

Morrow will be part of a blockbuster 31-car combined Super2/Super3 grid.

Ultimately, this weekend is all about learning and finishing both 18-lap races.

“I’m looking forward to the weekend, of course feeling nervous but I’m very excited,” said Morrow.

“I think it’s important not to put too much pressure on myself as the weekend will be about learning as much as I can and not about results.

“If I can finish all my races and come away with learning something new from every session then it’ll be a positive weekend.”

Morrow has been assisted by third-year Repco Supercars Championship driver Macauley Jones and karting coach Tom Williamson, who she has worked alongside since starting her career.

Morrow will be engineered by Paul Scalzo, and after a promising handful of test days is eager to get into her work at Sydney Motorsport Park.

“I’ve completed some test days at Winton and here at Sydney Motorsport Park so it’s a track I’m now very familiar with and that gives me more confidence leading into this weekend,” she said.

“I was also a part of the Sport Sedans category here a few weekends ago so it was great to get some extra practice in ahead of this weekend.

“Paul Scalzo is my engineer from BJR and I feel like from my first test day we’ve had a good relationship and work together well.

“He’s very patient going through everything with me so we’ll continue to build on this.

“There’s a lot to take in so I’m just trying to learn as much as I can at the moment.

“I’ve also had a huge amount of help and guidance from Macauley and Tom.

“Both have been at all of my test days and working very closely with me so I feel very fortunate to have a strong team around me.

“Tom has been my mentor all through my karting, so to be the first BJR-TWM team member to be chosen to step up into the Super3 programme is a huge honour.”

Super2/Super3 hits the track for the first time at Sydney Motorsport Park on Friday at 14:25 local time/AEDT.