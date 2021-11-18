> Features > Event Guides

R&J Batteries Event Guide: SMP4

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 18th November, 2021 - 4:26pm

Your free R&J Batteries Event Guide includes on-track schedules, TV times, track, tyre information, and race formats for the Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight.

CLICK HERE to download the PDF.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]