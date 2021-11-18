Reynolds on cusp of Supercars return in Sydney

David Reynolds looks set to return to the Repco Supercars Championship grid at this weekend’s Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight.

Pending approval, Speedcafe.com understands an announcement is expected to be made by Kelly Grove Racing today.

UPDATE: Reynolds’ return has been confirmed

Reynolds missed the second and third instalments of the four-part Sydney swing due to NSW Health ruling his COVID-19 vaccination exemption invalid.

Luke Youlden, who Reynolds is set to pair up with at this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000, was duly drafted in to replace the sidelined driver in the Penrite Racing #26 Ford Mustang.

Just a day out from the fourth Sydney event, Kelly Grove Racing looks set to confirm Reynolds will return to the grid for what is the penultimate event of the 2021 Supercars season.

Reynolds’ participation in the championship has hinged on his vaccination status.

With news of his benching came confirmation the 2017 Bathurst 1000 winner had received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination.

Now, Speedcafe.com understands Reynolds has been administered his second dose, thus enabling him to travel to New South Wales and compete at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Kelly Grove Racing could not be reached for comment.

The Braeside-based squad had planned to field Matt Campbell in the event Reynolds was ineligible to compete.

However, yesterday it emerged Supercars rules precluded Campbell from switching from the #26 to the #7 Ford Mustang between events.

Campbell is set to join Andre Heimgartner in the sister Ned Racing entry at this year’s Bathurst 1000 across November 30-December 5.

Should Reynolds return for this weekend’s Sydney event, it would all but confirm his participation in the Bathurst 1000 with Youlden.

Kelly Grove Racing is prepared to field Chris van der Drift if Reynolds cannot compete.