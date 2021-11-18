Kelly Grove Racing confirms Reynolds return

Kelly Grove Racing has confirmed David Reynolds will make his Repco Supercars Championship return at Sydney Motorsport Park this weekend after a two-round hiatus.

Reynolds missed the second and third event in the four-part Sydney swing after his COVID-19 vaccination exemption was ruled invalid by NSW Health.

Reynolds was thought to be unlikely to contest the fourth Sydney event due to the scheduling of his second COVID-19 vaccination dose booked only prior to the Repco Bathurst 1000.

However, the 36-year-old was earlier this week administered his second dose ahead of schedule, permitting him to travel from Victoria to New South Wales.

Kelly Grove Racing confirmed the news in a statement.

“Kelly Grove Racing is pleased to announce that David Reynolds will be returning for Round Eleven of the Supercars Championship this weekend,” the statement read.

“David is fully vaccinated and has fulfilled the requirements by NSW Health and Supercars to participate in this season’s penultimate event.

“Kelly Grove Racing would like to thank Luke Youlden for the phenomenal job he has done in David’s absence, and we are excited to have him back with us at the Bathurst 1000 early next month.”

As yet, Kelly Grove Racing has not confirmed Reynolds’ participation in the Bathurst 1000 although the administration of his second COVID-19 vaccination would allow him to do so.