Grab a piece of rare motorsport history

There is an old saying that claims the 1970s was a time when sex was safe and racing was dangerous.

It’s a period of racing looked back on now through rose tinted glasses as gladiators muscled their cars at terrifying speeds without much in the way of safety.

Things have change, but the romance of the time has remained, making it alluring to capture.

That makes a period Bell helmet bag even more appealing.

Not only is it practical, but it carries with it the style of the time, a subtle but classy reminder of where the sport has come from.

“It is a bit of a unique item,” said Jack Atley, who’s owned the bag for more than a decade.

“It harks back to the days of Jackie Stewart, or some of those legendary drivers, you know, in the ’70s.

“Bell has obviously got a massive big tradition and a massive following, and they’ve been around a long time.

“But when I started to look at the history of these bags, because I have never seen another one out there like it.

“I’ve raced for a number of years, and I’ve never seen one in Australia like it.”

Atley received the bag as a gift, and was immediately drawn to its classic, unique design.

“In the similar vein of a classic old Rolex or a classic old Porsche or something like that, which if you’re an old motorsport fan and aficionado, you would you know about the history of motor racing.

“So when I saw one [of these bags], I always wanted one, and I got one as a present.

“And it was hard to get, I remember the person that gave me the bad said he took ages to get it from America – they found it in America.”

Now, more than a decade on, their scarcity looks to have only increased.

“I couldn’t find another one like it, which sounds bizarre, but I’ve looked on eBay, internet sites – certainly in Australia, I couldn’t find one,” Atley said of his decision to sell the bag.

“That actually made me think that it’s even more rare to get one that’s an original.

“Obviously there’s new bags made now which are different materials and modern technology and all that sort of stuff, and that’s fine, but this is an actual classic, original ’70s bag.”

The black leather bag has seen its fair share of race tracks, including with Atley, but remains in excellent condition.

“It’s nice when you see it in real life,” he said.

“It’s probably even better- it’s got that really classic, original feel to it.

“If someone’s got a passion for motorsport, or for the history of motorsport, and they know about the history of the sport, this is the kind of thing that might appeal to them.”

