Bathurst 12 Hour poised for February date change

Next year’s Bathurst 12 Hour is believed to be in for a move to February.

The 2022 event was originally announced as taking place on March 18-20 by SRO boss Stephane Ratel, but that would set up a direct clash with both IMSA and the World Endurance Championship at Sebring.

While Supercars promotes the Bathurst 12 Hour, the race ordinarily forms part of the Intercontinental GT Challenge which is run by SRO Motorsports Group.

Speedcafe.com reported earlier this month that the prospect of a date change was firming, although there was little clarity at that point as to what the new weekend might be.

Several weekends other than the original March 18-20 would be problematic due to the scheduling of Repco Supercars Championship events, the Australian Grand Prix, and the Bathurst 6 Hour, including the latter’s exclusive use period at Mount Panorama.

February is risky given there is no certainty over when fully free international arrival will be allowed in New South Wales, although the state’s vaccination rates, and Australia’s more broadly, are a promising sign in that regard.

Nevertheless, a date later in the second month of 2022 would be prudent, for reasons of travel restrictions as well as elongated international shipping times.

The Bathurst 12 Hour was not held this year due to the closure of Australia’s external border, with the 2020 edition being won by Bentley.