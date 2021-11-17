> News > Bikes

MotoGP releases 2022 entry list

By Connor O'Brien

Wednesday 17th November, 2021 - 2:40pm

MotoGP has published its complete 24-strong entry list for the 2022 world championship season.

While there is mass stability in many of the leading two-wheel teams, five rookies will join the field next year.

Moto2 champion Remy Gardner and runner-up Raul Fernandez will keep their respective race numbers, #87 and #25, for their promotion to Tech3 KTM Factory Racing.

Elsewhere, Darryn Binder will step up straight from Moto3 to effectively replace Valentino Rossi at the revamped RNF MotoGP Team (previously the Sepang Racing Team); Fabio Di Giannantonio is in at Gresini Racing; and Marco Bezzecchi at VR46.

The latter is Rossi’s own team, which notably was listed without a title partner as the saga around the status of Aramco’s potential sponsorship continues.

Gresini Racing meanwhile has become an Independent Team powered by Ducati, with Aprilia Racing moving to a full factory operation.

Most details about the 2022 grid had been known for some time now, with confirmation released on the eve of the post-season test at Jerez on November 18-19 (local time).

Missing from action when the 2022 MotoGP season kicks off at Qatar in early March will be the retired Rossi, and former Tech3 riders Danilo Petrucci and Iker Lecuona.

Entry list: 2022 MotoGP

No Rider Nationality Team Marque
04 Andrea Dovizioso ITA WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team Yamaha
5 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Racing Ducati
10 Luca Marini ITA VR46 Racing Team Ducati
12 Maverick Viñales ESP Aprilia Racing Aprilia
20 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Energy Yamaha Yamaha
21 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Energy Yamaha Yamaha
23 Enea Bastianini ITA Gresini Racing Ducati
25 Raul Fernandez ESP Tech3 KTM Factory Racing KTM
30 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda Idemitsu Honda
33 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM
36 Joan Mir ESP Team Suzuki Ecstar Suzuki
40 Darryn Binder RSA WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team Yamaha
41 Aleix Espargaro ESP Aprilia Racing Aprilia
42 Alex Rins ESP Team Suzuki Ecstar Suzuki
43 Jack Miller AUS Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati
44 Pol Espargaro ESP Repsol Honda Team Honda
49 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Racing Ducati
63 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati
72 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Racing Team Ducati
73 Alex Marquez ESP LCR Honda Castrol Honda
87 Remy Gardner AUS Tech3 KTM Factory Racing KTM
88 Miguel Oliveira POR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM
89 Jorge Martin ESP Pramac Racing Ducati
93 Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda Team Honda

