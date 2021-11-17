AMRS announces six-round 2022 calendar

The Australian Motor Racing Series has unveiled its schedule for next year, when it will visit four different states.

After a difficult run through the COVID-19 pandemic, AMRS manager Matt Baragwanath expressed excitement about what’s to come in 2022, beginning with a day/night meeting at Sydney Motorsport Park.

“We are fortunate to have an extremely passionate competitor base,” Baragwanath said.

“Over the last two years, it has been frustrating when health orders have forced us to cancel events at the last minute, but at the same time it has also been encouraging to have such strong support within the motorsport fraternity.

“Even through the toughest times, our competitors have appreciated our efforts to keep the show on the road and next year is looking like the year where we can finally deliver what we have all been working towards – a full, interruption-free season.

“Our calendar has been put together after extensive consultation with all our stakeholders and most of our events are already fully-subscribed with categories.”

The third and fifth rounds of the year will take place on long weekends, at Winton Motor Raceway in June (Queen’s Birthday) and SMP across September 30 to October 2 (Labour Day).

“The decision to have two rounds on long weekends was driven by our competitors, who like the prospect of having the Monday after the race meeting to recover, or have a relaxing drive home,” Baragwanath added.

Categories to feature on the AMRS programme will include Super GT, TA2 Muscle Car Series, Thunder Sports National Series, Kumho V8 Classic Racing Series, Australian Formula 3 Championship, Australian Formula Ford Championship, and MARC Cars Australia Series.

2022 AMRS schedule

Round 1: Sydney Motorsport Park, February 18-19

Round 2: The Bend Motorsport Park, April 22-24

Round 3: Winton Motor Raceway, June 10-12

Round 4: Queensland Raceway, August 19-21

Round 5: Sydney Motorsport Park, September 30 to October 2

Round 6: Winton Motor Raceway, November 18-20