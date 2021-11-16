> Multimedia > Speedcafe TV

VIDEO: Motorsport’s economic impact

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 16th November, 2021 - 9:00am

More from a newly released study which calculated that motorsport generates total gross annual output of $8.6 billion in the Australian economy.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]