Miller to compete in ASBK finale

Jack Miller will contest the final round of the 2021 Australian Superbike Championship, next month at The Bend.

The factory Ducati MotoGP rider will saddle up on a Panigale V4 R, joining Oli Bayliss, Mike Jones, and Wayne Maxwell aboard the Bologna marque’s machinery.

Miller finished fourth in this year’s premier class world championship after scoring another podium on the weekend just passed, at Valencia.

The last official track activity for MotoGP for 2021 is the post-season test at Jerez this Thursday and Friday, after which the Queenslander will tackle the two ASBK races in South Australia across December 3-5.

“I am really excited to be able to have this opportunity and race the final round of Australian Superbike Championship,” said Miller.

“I would love to say a massive thank you to the guys at Ducati for allowing me this opportunity amidst our busy testing schedule.

“To go and race in front of the Australian fans is a massive privilege and honour. Thank you the team at ASBK and Motorcycling Australia for their support at such short notice.

“I am also thankful to Ben Henry [co-owner] from DesmoSport Ducati for his help in the organisation.

“As you can imagine, it has not been easy to try and organise everything from the other side of the world at such short notice, having Ben and Matty Macalpine there to help me organise most things, has been very easy.

“I am very excited to be able to race in front of the Australian fans at least one time this year, it is going to be fantastic. I look forward to seeing everyone there.”

Motorcycling Australia CEO, Peter Doyle, is thrilled that Miller will be racing on home soil in 2021 after all, following the cancellation of the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix for the second year in a row.

“Having Australian MotoGP sensation Jack Miller compete in the ASBK is further testament to the tough and highly competitive nature of our ASBK Championship which is one of the best national superbike championships in the world,” said Doyle.

“Australian race fans have been starved of on track MotoGP action here for two years due to COVID, but to now have their Aussie hero in Jack Miller come home and race ASBK, we are sure fans will flock to the ASBK Grand Finale at The Bend in South Australia.”

Maxwell leads the Australian Superbike Championship with one round to go, while Supersport World Championship-bound Bayliss is fifth.