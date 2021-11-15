Mercedes, Triple Eight expand GT relationship

Mercedes-AMG has appointed Triple Eight Race Engineering to support its growing GT customer programme in Australia and New Zealand.

Triple Eight’s expanded headquarters in Banyo, Brisbane will become the hub for the German marque’s racing operations in the Pacific region.

The announcement represents a step up in the already established relationship between Mercedes and Triple Eight, which fields an entry in GT World Challenge Australia and has previously contested the Asian version of the series.

Per the statement itself, “Mercedes-AMG and Triple Eight take their cooperation to a new level to ensure customer teams in Australia and New Zealand receive even more direct and close support at the highest level”.

Stefan Wendl, head of Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing, elaborated: “We are really happy to be able to provide an even better service to our Customer Racing Teams and vehicle owners in Australia and New Zealand.

“In Triple Eight Race Engineering, we have found the perfect partner for the implementation of this task.

“The company is working in a highly professional way and also has the engineering expertise to carry out repair and rebuild work, next to spare part supply and sales logistics, in accordance with our high quality standards.

“The new motorsport hub pools all Customer Racing competences for the region at the same level as in Affalterbach.”

Triple Eight managing director Roland Dane described the development as an honour.

“Having been a part of both the Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing and Performance Racing programmes over the last few years, everyone at Triple Eight is very excited and honoured by the opportunity to further expand our relationship with Mercedes-AMG,” said Dane.

“Our GT programme has enjoyed success both on and off the track under the AMG umbrella.

“We take very seriously the task of the expanded affiliation with the Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing brand with the provision of both factory parts and service for GT3 and GT4 cars in Australia and New Zealand.

“We look forward helping to grow the number of Mercedes-AMG customer cars in the region by providing unrivalled backup for AMG racing owners.”