Grove Hire joins Speedcafe.com as Platinum Partner

Grove Hire, the market leader in commercial, residential and event hire, has joined Speedcafe.com as a Platinum Partner.

Grove Hire operates one of the largest privately owned fleets of portable buildings, portable toilets and storage containers in Australia supplying the infrastructure, commercial and residential construction sectors.

Privately owned and proudly Australian, Grove Hire is the hire division of the wider Grove Group, which was founded by Stephen Grove more than 20 years ago.

The hire company operates along the entire eastern seaboard, with offices in Victoria, NSW and Queensland operating a fleet of more than 3,000 assets.

Like all divisions of the Group, the business maintains a strong focus on customer service and supplying innovative products and services to clients.

Whether you’re running an event or setting up a construction site, Grove Hire has the capabilities to meet the demands of your project.

Grove Hire will be the permanent presenting partner of Speedcafe.com’s burgeoning IndyCar news section and GT news section.

Other placements on the website where branding will be visible include the popular Results page and the Supercars championship leaderboard on the homepage.

Through its existing involvement in motorsport, the Grove Hire brand will be a familiar one to readers of Speedcafe.com.

“We are delighted to have Grove Hire join the Speedcafe.com Platinum Partner group,” said Grove Group Executive Chairman, Stephen Grove, who is also a Supercars team co-owner.

“As a proudly Australian and privately owned company, it was only natural for Grove Hire to be associated with a business that shared the same values, market credibility and vision as ours. Speedcafe.com certainly fits that brief!

“Grove Hire’s long-standing support of Scott McLaughlin, including his recent efforts in the United States, made it fitting that we become the presenting partner of IndyCar news on Speedcafe.com.

“Not to forget about our GT3 programme, which is where a lot of racing fans would know the Grove Hire brand from, so it’s also a perfect match for us to sponsor GT news.

“Through our involvement with the site, we hope to introduce more people to the brand and what we do at our various locations on the east coast.”

Joining the Speedcafe.com Platinum Partner group is a further showing of the Grove family’s commitment to the motorsport industry.

Today’s announcement comes as Speedcafe.com heads towards another record year, having recorded in excess of 50 million page views to date.

Speedcafe.com founder and owner Brett ‘Crusher’ Murray said Grove Hire will play a valuable role in the site’s continued growth.

“Grove Hire is a first choice for high-quality, cost-effective on-site facilities,” said Murray.

“The addition of Grove Hire to our partner list is cohesive with our mantra of working with quality brands and people who have a genuine passion for motorsport and its fans.

“We are delighted that Grove Hire has acknowledged the position of Speedcafe.com in the marketplace and we are already working on some exciting concepts which will continually add to the fans’ experience.

“Their investment will help Speedcafe.com remain ‘First, Fast and Free’ for our readers. In return all we ask is that our loyal readers seriously consider the products of our partners when in the marketplace.”

Grove Hire joins a string of globally recognised brands to be a Platinum Partner on Speedcafe.com, including, Castrol, Kincrome, Pirtek, TyrePlus, Lloyds Auctions, R&J Batteries, Meguiar’s, KTM, Supercheap Auto and Michelin.