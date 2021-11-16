> News > Super2

Field set for Super2 return

By Daniel Herrero

Tuesday 16th November, 2021 - 11:19am

The Super2 field in its most recent round, in Townsville

A 31-car entry list for Round 4 of the Dunlop Super2 Series and Super3 Series at Sydney Motorsport Park has been released.

The field which will race on the undercard of this weekend’s Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight, as revealed on Supercars’ official website, is comprised of 17 cars in Super2 and 14 in Super3.

The second-tier figure represents an increase of one since Round 3 unfolded in Townsville all the way back in July, the extra being the Grove Motorsport entry for Supercars debutant Matthew Payne.

It means that, for the first time in the series’ history, multiple teams will run Nissan Altimas, with MW Motorsport continuing to field its quartet of Jayden Ojeda, Tyler Everingham, Declan Fraser, and Josh Fife.

The only other changes to the Super2 section of the entry list are at Eggleston Motorsport, where Tim Blanchard is in for Jack Perkins in the #88 VF Commodore as he prepares for his Repco Bathurst 1000 drive with the Blanchard Racing Team.

Eggleston’s #38 car currently has driver ‘TBC’ after Jack Sipp had to pull out given the difficulty he would have had in returning to Queensland.

Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Broc Feeney leads the Super2 Series by 51 points from Tickford Racing’s Zak Best, and another 36 points from Ojeda.

Matt Chahda (Matt Chahda Motorsport) holds fourth in the standings and Eggleston’s Matt McLean is the leading rookie, in fifth.

In Super3, Brad Jones Racing’s Elly Morrow will make her debut at long last, having been set to race in the since-cancelled Winton round in May.

The young karting graduate does, however, already have competitive laps in the #8 VE Commodore, in the NSW Sports Sedans round which supported the first Supercars event in Sydney at the end of October.

Flash Bush Motorsport’s Nash Morris leads the class standings from Image Racing’s Reef McCarthy, and Anderson Motorsport’s Michael Anderson, all of whom are entered.

The teams which are running cars in both Super2 and Super3 are Image (Jordan Boys and Jaylyn Robotham in Super2), Eggleston (Steven Page in Super3), and Matt Stone Racing (Aaron Seton in Super2, Chris Smerdon in Super3).

The round is comprised of two 18-lap races, with the first of two practice sessions to be held this Friday from 14:25 local time/AEDT.

Entry list: Round 4, Sydney Motorsport Park

Num Driver Team Cls
2 Steven Page Eggleston Motorsport S3
4 Tony Auddino Tony Auddino S3
5 Michael Anderson Anderson Motorsport S3
6 Angelo Mouzouris Triple Eight S2
7 Jim Pollicina Jim Pollicina S3
8 Elly Morrow Brad Jones Racing S3
10 Matthew Payne Grove Motorsport S2
11 Zane Morse Zane Morse Racing S2
17 Jason Foley Jason Foley S3
18 Matt Chahda Matt Chahda Motorsport S2
24 David Murphy David Murphy S3
25 Paul Boschert Paul Boschert S3
27 Tyler Everingham MW Motorsport S2
28 Josh Fife MW Motorsport S2
30 Aaron Seton Matt Stone Racing S2
31 Jayden Ojeda MW Motorsport S2
38 TBC Eggleston Motorsport S2
39 Chris Smerdon Matt Stone Racing S3
49 Jordan Boys Image Racing S2
54 Matthew McLean Eggleston Motorsport S2
61 Reef McCarthy Image Racing S3
67 Nash Morris Nemo Racing S3
69 Jon McCorkindale Jon McCorkindale S2
77 Blake Fardell Blake Fardell S3
78 Zak Best Tickford Racing S2
88 Tim Blanchard Eggleston Motorsport S2
96 Gary Collins Gary Collins S3
219 James Masterton James Masterton S3
777 Declan Fraser MW Motorsport S2
888 Broc Feeney Triple Eight S2
999 Jaylyn Robotham Image Racing S2

