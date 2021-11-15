> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: A Prince Down Under, Episode 1

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 15th November, 2021 - 8:00pm

Prince Jefri Ibrahim of Johor details his family’s history, connection to motor racing, and introduction to Triple Eight Race Engineering.

