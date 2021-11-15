Sargent consolidates Australian Formula Ford points lead

Tom Sargent has enjoyed yet another strong round in the Australian Formula Ford Championship, dominating proceedings at Winton Motor Raceway.

Sargent entered the weekend with a 14-point advantage over Cody Burcher, who recently announced via social media he will not contest the final two rounds of the year.

Thus with an already strengthened position, Sargent further put himself in the box seat by taking the round win.

That came after taking pole position for Race 1, in which he would beat fellow front-row starter Cameron McLeod.

He would encounter trouble in the middle race of the weekend, being tagged by Cody Donald following a Safety Car restart.

That left Sargent to finish down in 14th as rookie Jordyn Sinni took his maiden victory.

Xavier Kokai and Winston Smith finished second and third on the road, but with that pair only registered for Victorian Formula Ford Championship points, it was McLeod and Harrison Goodman who joined Sinni on the national podium.

Sargent recovered to win Race 3 ahead of CHE Racing team-mate Noah Sands.

“Overall we had a really great weekend, getting the round win so really good championship points,” said Sargent.

The 2021 season will draw to a close at Phillip Island on November 26-28.