Racing Together launches indigenous all-girl kart team

Racing Together has announced it will run an all-girl Australian indigenous karting team in 2022.

Comprised of four teenagers of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander background, the team will next year contest 10 events in South East Queensland.

Karlai Warner will be at the wheel of the 4SS-class Ricciardo kart supplied and supported by Patrizicorse.

Her sister Tayla Warner will cover tyres, data and logistics duties, while Ayesha Burke and Amber Rahurahu will be the designated mechanics.

“Despite being completely new to motor-racing at the beginning of the year, the girls have shown tremendous dedication and aptitude and have thoroughly earned this new opportunity,” said Racing Together co-founder Garry Connelly.

“Karlai has just turned 15. The karting will prepare her for car racing and we intend for her to race a second Hyundai during next year.

“We’ll hold an open day next February to recruit some new team members – hopefully including another female driver for 2023 – and continue the growth of Racing Together.”

The announcement was made at Norwell Motorplex earlier today, with Tokyo Olympics beach volleyball silver medallist Taliqua Clancy on-hand for the occasion.

“To create an opportunity especially for young Indigenous girls is a very exciting development in the Racing Together programme,” Clancy said.

“We don’t believe anything like this has been done anywhere in the world and as an Indigenous sports person I’m delighted to give it my full support and will take a keen interest when the girls hit the track next season.”

The not-for-profit Racing Together project was founded last year by Garry and Monique Connelly.