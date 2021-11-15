Hamilton fined for Brazil F1 celebration

Lewis Hamilton has been fined for a breach of the FIA International Sporting Code following his win at the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Hamilton charged from 10th on the grid but was subsequently reported to the stewards for undoing his belt on the cool down lap.

Team principal Toto Wolff received word of the summons while speaking with media, including Speedcafe.com, following the race.

“Now we’re going to the stewards because Lewis has undone his belt on the last lap,” he mused.

Officially, a representative from the team is required to front the stewards for a breach of Appendix L Chapter III Article 4 of the FIA International Sporting Code (use of safety belts).

Footage from the cooldown lap showed Hamilton stopping on track, taking a Brazilian flag from a marshal before setting off in celebration.

Following a hearing, it was deemed the Englishman was indeed in breach, and fined 5000 euros, with a further 20,000 euros suspended until the end of 2022.

“The driver of car 44, Lewis Hamilton, undid his seat belts on the in-lap at the end of the race,” stewards noted.

“While the Stewards are sympathetic to the desire to celebrate, it is fundamentally unsafe to undo seatbelts while the car is in motion.

“Slow speeds in these cars are very fast for an unrestrained occupant.

“Further, Formula 1 drivers set the example for junior categories.

“It is critical that junior category drivers learn the importance of using all the safety devices of the car at all times.”