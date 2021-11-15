Erebus engineer celebrates dream first Supercars win

Erebus Motorsport engineer Tom Moore has expressed his elation after bringing up his first Repco Supercars Championship race win with fellow first-timer Will Brown.

Moore’s maiden success in the championship at the third of four Supercars events at Sydney Motorsport Park comes a little over a year after he was thrust into the role of race engineer.

That came after Alistair McVean, who has since departed to Kelly Grove Racing, opted not go on the road with Erebus Motorsport during last year’s coronavirus-induced border dash.

Moore worked with David Reynolds on the #9 Holden ZB Commodore in the latter half of 2020 before continuing on that car with Brown in 2021.

Speaking after Brown’s breakthrough Race 28 win, the data engineer turned right-hand man to Brown said it was a major milestone ticked off in his career.

“It’s awesome,” said Moore on Supercars Trackside.

“There’s a lot of late nights, a lot of work, a lot of slogging out hours as a data engineer thinking that one day you’ll get to this point in life.

“To be here in my first year as a race engineer is phenomenal.

“I feel like retiring now and saying I’m done; that’s it, I’ve ticked all the boxes. It’s awesome.

“Honestly, it just makes you more hungry and we just want to keep the form up really.”

Brown’s first championship race win came in emphatic fashion, holding off Red Bull Ampol Racing duo Jamie Whincup and Shane van Gisbergen.

The 23-year-old sustained intense pressure from the trailing pair to bring up his first win in only his first season as a full-timer.

“Will did such a great job, he makes me look really good,” Moore added.

“He was mega that race, like I can’t even imagine the pressure on his shoulders in the car and the fact that we could get to the end.

“A little bit probably went our way with a bit of tussle behind us, but it’s all part of the game.

“Yeah, it was very exciting.”

Brown sits eighth in the drivers’ championship with two rounds remaining.

The Repco Supercars Championship continues over November 19-21 at Sydney Motorsport Park before concluding at the Repco Bathurst 1000 across November 30-December 5.