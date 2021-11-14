Waters praises Tickford crew after late-night fix

Cameron Waters has heaped praise on his Tickford Racing crew for fixing his Ford Mustang following a crash in Race 26 at the BP Ultimate Sydney SuperSprint.

Waters and team-mate Jack Le Brocq tangled at the Turn 8 hairpin, resulting in the #6 Monster Energy Racing entry hitting the outside tyre barrier.

Tickford Racing remained trackside for much of the night, returning in the morning to continue working on the wounded car.

The team was still hard at work in the minutes leading up to qualifying.

Waters would go on to qualify 12th for Race 27 before improving in the following session to secure sixth on the grid for Race 28.

“It’s probably not something we want to be proud of, being a best of sixth,” said Waters, with reference to that being his best qualifying result since the season resumed.

“The boys have done an absolutely awesome job overnight to fix the thing.

“They were here until 01:30 last night putting it back together and making sure it was pretty well straight.

“They found a bit more damage this morning and they smashed it out, got me back out there.”

Waters came into the four-round swing at Sydney Motorsport Park third in the Repco Supercars Championship.

However, he has since fallen to fifth which is still led by Red Bull Ampol Racing’s Shane van Gisbergen.

Waters’ best results at Sydney this year have thus far all come in the final race of each weekend.

“It’s good to get out and have a feel of all the changes we’ve done overnight with the car set-up stuff,” said Waters.

“I think we’re learning but we’re probably not learning quick enough at the moment.

“Definitely have got a direction with the car. Just keep chipping away. It’s all we can really do at the moment. Hopefully we have a good race car.”

Race 27 gets underway at 13:50 local time/AEDT with Race 28 set for 16:45 local time/AEDT.